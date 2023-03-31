Eight infants at destitute home in Tiruchi hospitalised due to respiratory problems

March 31, 2023 03:51 pm | Updated 03:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Eight infants, all aged below four months, from a destitute home here, were admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) with complaints of respiratory problems on Thursday evening.

According to sources, the health workers, who visited the home to monitor the children’s health conditions, found slight variations in the heartbeats of eight children.

Following this, they were rushed to MGMGH. They are under oxygen support, and all of them were said to be responding well to the treatment.