Tamil NaduCUDDALORE 12 June 2020 20:18 IST
Comments
Eight from Cuddalore test positive
Updated: 12 June 2020 20:19 IST
Eight persons, who returned to Cuddalore from Maharashtra and Chennai, tested positive on Friday taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 520 in the district.
Of them, four patients, including two children had returned to Vriddhachalam from Maharashtra, while three others had travelled to the district from Chennai.
A 70-year-old man who had returned from West Bengal also tested positive. The patients have been shifted to hospitals in Cuddalore and Chidambaram.
Why you should pay for news - know more
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...