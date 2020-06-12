Eight from Cuddalore test positive

Eight persons, who returned to Cuddalore from Maharashtra and Chennai, tested positive on Friday taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 520 in the district.

Of them, four patients, including two children had returned to Vriddhachalam from Maharashtra, while three others had travelled to the district from Chennai.

A 70-year-old man who had returned from West Bengal also tested positive. The patients have been shifted to hospitals in Cuddalore and Chidambaram.