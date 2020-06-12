Eight from Cuddalore test positive

Eight persons, who returned to Cuddalore from Maharashtra and Chennai, tested positive on Friday taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 520 in the district.
Of them, four patients, including two children had returned to Vriddhachalam from Maharashtra, while three others had travelled to the district from Chennai.
A 70-year-old man who had returned from West Bengal also tested positive. The patients have been shifted to hospitals in Cuddalore and Chidambaram.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.