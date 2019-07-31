Eight fishermen held for torching boats

The Killai police on Tuesday arrested eight fishermen in connection with the torching of four fishing boats following a scuffle over the use of banned purse seine nets off the Parangipettai coast.

The arrested persons have been identified as M. Pakkiri, 50, and S. Veeramani, 52, of Pudupettai; S. Babu, 30, S. Sekar, 45, and P. Govindasamy of Tsunami Nagar; P. Ravi, 50, and S. Raja, 48, of Sittrambalam; and N. Murugan, 38, of Mutharasetti hamlets.

Trouble had been brewing for the past few days as a group of fishermen from Killai had been engaging in purse seine fishing. They were intercepted by over 200 fishermen from Parangipettai and surrounding hamlets, who torched four boats and purse seine nets worth several lakhs of rupees.

Fishermen of Parangipettai, Pudukuppam, Samiyarpettai, Pudupettai and Chinnur, among other places, have opposed the use of purse seine nets, while those from Devanampattinam and Killai have opted for them.

Following Monday’s incident, police were deployed in Parangipettai, Killai and MGR Thittu to prevent untoward incidents. Based on a complaint lodged by boat owner S. Kumar, 55, of MGR Thittu, the police arrested the eight fishermen.

A case was registered against them under Sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 294 b (punishment for using abusive words) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.