Eight fishermen from Rameswaram arrested by Sri Lankan Navy; one boat impounded

Eight fishermen from Rameswaram and Thangachimadam in Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on poaching charges in the early hours of Tuesday (August 27, 2024). A mechanised boat was also impounded.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested persons were reportedly fishing between Dhanushkodi and Talaimannar waters when the Sri Lankan Navy personnel captured them and took them to Mannar district in the country under judicial custody.

The Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department officials said that 430 tokens were issued and nearly 2,500 fishermen had ventured into the sea on Monday (August 26, 2024). The boat owned by Kingston, bearing the registration number IND-TN-10-MM-34, had eight fishermen on board.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leaders from the fishing community in the State have condemned their arrest, demanding that the Union government immediately intervene and bring them home safely.

With elections fast approaching in Sri Lanka, the country’s government has stepped up surveillance, particularly on the Palk Bay, as the fishermen in the Northern Province had raised concerns about poaching with the authorities, the officials here said. They added that they have adequately cautioned the Tamil Nadu fishermen to be on their guard while venturing into the sea.

Only last month, a fisherman from Rameswaram had died in mid-sea after Sri Lankan Navy personnel attempted to chase and arrest him and others on a poaching charge. Following his death, the fishermen in the State had announced an indefinite strike. On the suggestion of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, a delegation of fishermen met Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi, and following assurances from him, the fishermen withdrew their strike.

However, the latest arrest has yet again upset the fishing community in the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.