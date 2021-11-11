Eight districts in T.N. brace for severe rain, put under red alert

Police, fire and rescue services, NDRF gear up for contingencies; several international flights cancelled or rescheduled at Chennai airport; cyclone warning in sea ports

Normal life remained disrupted for the fourth day in many parts of Chennai and coastal districts following rain and waterlogging on Wednesday, even as the north coastal regions in Tamil Nadu braced themselves to face the forecast of severe rainfall on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department announced the weather system has intensified into a depression and would cross the north Tamil Nadu coast close to north of Puducherry by Thursday evening.

The department has issued red alert for eight districts — Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Salem, Kallakurichi, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai — on Thursday as extremely heavy rainfall measuring above 20.4 cm is expected in one or two places and very heavy to heavy rainfall in a few places. Rain may be of heavy to very heavy intensity over 11 districts including Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Many other places may record rainfall of varying intensity.

The police, fire and rescue services and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have geared up to meet contingencies. The NDRF teams reached Puducherry and Cuddalore on Wednesday. Several international flights were cancelled or rescheduled at the Chennai airport and cyclone warning was hoisted in key sea ports.

Central help

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who continued to inspect the affected areas in Chennai wearing raincoat and gumboots, said the State would assess the impact of the rain over the next two days before reaching out to the Centre for funds.

The heavy rain spell ensured that waterbodies received copious inflow in many parts. The combined storage of reservoirs in the State was 199.165 tmcft. — around 89% of the capacity of 90 reservoirs

According to the IMD, the depression lay centred over southwest Bay of Bengal, about 430 km east-southeast of Chennai and 420 km east-southeast of Puducherry, on Wednesday evening. It is very likely to move west–northwestwards and reach near north T.N. coast by Thursday early morning. It may then move west-northwestwards and cross north T.N. and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Karaikal and Sriharikota close to the north of Puducherry by Thursday evening.

On Wednesday, intermittent rainfall continued over many parts of the State. The Ennore port recorded 5 cm, Cheyyur in Chengalpattu district (4 cm), Nungambakkam (3.3 cm), MRC Nagar, Villivakkam and Anna University (3 cm) and Meenambakkam 2 cm between 8.30 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Rain pounded several places the previous night. During the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m., Nagapattinam and Tirupoondi in Nagapattinam district received a whopping 31 cm of rainfall. In areas closer to Chennai, rain was relatively mild. While Mamallapuram and Chennai recorded 3 cm, Anna University and Meenambakkam received 2 cm each during the same period.

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said as of now, there are not much chances for the weather system to intensify further and the system is being monitored for its movement. Strong surface winds of 30-35 kmph are likely over the north coastal districts from Thursday morning.

On another system brewing over the south Andaman sea and predicted to form around November 13, he said the system is still far away and is being monitored for its impact over Tamil Nadu. The department has also issued warning for fishermen not to venture into sea on Thursday due to squally winds.

Tamil Nadu has already received 50% more rainfall than its seasonal share since October 1. It has recorded nearly 38.4 cm of rains against its average of 25.5 cm. Similarly, Chennai district has registered 50% excess rains than its average of 41 cm so far, he added.

The Chief Minister said the Government would finalise its request to seek financial support from the Government of India for the losses incurred only after the next two days when heavy rains are predicted,.

Interacting with reporters after visiting the rain-affected areas in T. Nagar, Chennai, Mr. Stalin said the poor implementation of the Smart City project by the erstwhile AIADMK Government has resulted in T. Nagar facing major civic issues during the heavy rains.

“Under the Smart City project, they [the AIADMK Government] have received bribe. T. Nagar is affected much because of that,” Mr. Stalin said.

On being asked what he wanted to tell the people, Mr. Stalin said: “We will deliver on what objective and principle and mission, we came to power. We are prioritising the most-affected areas and undertaking relief work and work continues to be implemented.”

Alleging that the previous government had not undertaken any civic development work during the past 10 years, Mr. Stalin said ever since his party was elected to power six months ago, it had been identifying water clogging areas and rectifying them. “We have completed about 50-60%. And there are more. Once the rainy season is over, we will resolve it permanently.”

Health camps

Medical camps were being organised by the Government in relief camps and medical officers have been deputed there. The CM also visited the Sathiyamurthi school campus on the G.N. Chetty Road, Viswanathapuram, Rangarajapuram among others and reviewed the work to clear water logging. Earlier in the day, Mr. Stalin visited the State Emergency Operation Centre in Ezhilagam complex on Kamarajar Salai where helpline services were being handled. He also attended a few calls from the general public and directed officials to help them, an official release said.

It said 1,548 people have been housed in temporary camps by the Greater Chennai Corporation and over 4.40 lakh food packets have been distributed.