Eight deaths, 646 fresh cases recorded in Tamil Nadu’s central region

Thanjavur district reports 132 new cases

As many as 646 fresh cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths were recorded in central districts on Tuesday.

Thanjavur district topped the list with 132 new cases followed by Tiruvarur with 99 cases. Tiruchi reported 98 positive cases, Pudukottai 95 and Nagapattinam 85. Ariyalur had 71 new cases. Perambalur and Karur registered 33 cases each.

As per the medical bulletin of the State Health Department, Pudukottai district reported four casualties and Tiruvarur two. Karur and Thanjavur recorded one death each.

Fatalities

A 27-year-old youth was among those who died of COVID-19 in central districts on Tuesday. Belonging to Karur, he was admitted to the Karur Medical College Hospital on August 30 at 4.15 pm. He died the same day at 11.30 pm. Besides testing positive for COVID-19, he had chronic kidney disease, acute pulmonary edema, accelerated hypertension and end stage renal disease.

A 50-year-old man from Pudukottai, who was admitted to the Pudukottai Medical College Hospital with the complaints of fever, cough and breathing difficulty on August 25, died within a few hours of admission. His test result came out positive the next day. He died of acute respiratory failure, COVID pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome. He had no comorbid conditions.

A 59-year-old man from Tiruvarur admitted to the Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital on August 26, succumbed to the virus on August 30. He died of COVID pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome. A 77-year-old man admitted to the Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital died on August 30. He too was affected with COVID pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Of the four deaths reported from Pudukottai district, two were above 70-years of age. While a 75-year-old male patient, who was admitted to the Pudukottai Medical College Hospital on August 28, died the same day, an 80-year-old man died two days after being admitted to the same hospital on August 28. Both of them suffered from diabetes mellitus and acute respiratory failure. Another person, aged 51, who died on August 25, was admitted to the hospital a day before. He had diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease and acute pulmonary edema.

Pudukottai

Among the eight districts in central region, Pudukottai continued to top the list of having the most active cases. It had 1,206 active cases, after an addition of 95 cases and discharge of 153 patients on Tuesday.

Ariyalur

The total number of patients under treatment after the addition of 71 new cases in Ariyalur district stood at 448 on Tuesday. The district saw the discharge of 108 patients.

Karur

In Karur district, the persons under treatment for COVID-19 including home treatment rose to 390 from 381. While 33 were admitted to the hospitals, 23 were discharged from various hospitals.

Tiruchi

The total number of active cases witnessed a marginal increase with an addition of 98 patients and discharge of 92 patients in Tiruchi district.

The active cases rose up to 895 from 889 in the district. Most of the fresh cases were the primary contacts of those tested positive for the virus, officials said.