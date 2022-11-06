Eight children from Kannagi Nagar to participate in student satellite programme to mark 75 years of Indian Independence

The eight students from Kannagi Nagar during recently visited the Indian Space Research Organisation’s facilities in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Eight students from the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board tenements in Kannagi Nagar here are part of the coordinated programme by different organisations across the country to launch 75 small student-made satellites by next year to mark India’s 75 years of Independence.

These students are part of around 80 students from Tamil Nadu who are working on one of the 75 satellites, which is supported by Agatiam Trust, Ursago Solutions and the Indian Technological Association Congress.

Earlier this week, the group of students, which included four boys and four girls, visited the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) facilities in Bengaluru. A. Dhanabackiyam, one of the students studying in Class XI, said the visit was a dream come true. “We have seen such facilities only on television. It was astonishing to see it in person,” she said, adding that the visit has inspired them to take up the work even more passionately.

E. Marisamy of the Mudhal Thalaimurai Trust in Kannagi Nagar, which is helping the students in the locality, said the eight students, all of whom are studying in government schools, were selected based on their performance in a competition organised by the agencies running the programme. “They were offered training online for the past few months,” he said.

Pointing out that the experience of these eight students has been an inspiration for other children in the locality, he thanked Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, who, according to him, has been a staunch supporter for the education of children in Kannagi Nagar.