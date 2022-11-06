Eight children from Kannagi Nagar to participate in student satellite programme to mark 75 years of Indian Independence

They are part of around 80 students from Tamil Nadu who are working on one of the 75 satellites, which is supported by Agatiam Trust, Ursago Solutions and the Indian Technological Association Congress

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 06, 2022 22:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The eight students from Kannagi Nagar during recently visited the Indian Space Research Organisation’s facilities in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Eight students from the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board tenements in Kannagi Nagar here are part of the coordinated programme by different organisations across the country to launch 75 small student-made satellites by next year to mark India’s 75 years of Independence.

These students are part of around 80 students from Tamil Nadu who are working on one of the 75 satellites, which is supported by Agatiam Trust, Ursago Solutions and the Indian Technological Association Congress.

Earlier this week, the group of students, which included four boys and four girls, visited the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) facilities in Bengaluru. A. Dhanabackiyam, one of the students studying in Class XI, said the visit was a dream come true. “We have seen such facilities only on television. It was astonishing to see it in person,” she said, adding that the visit has inspired them to take up the work even more passionately.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

E. Marisamy of the Mudhal Thalaimurai Trust in Kannagi Nagar, which is helping the students in the locality, said the eight students, all of whom are studying in government schools, were selected based on their performance in a competition organised by the agencies running the programme. “They were offered training online for the past few months,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Pointing out that the experience of these eight students has been an inspiration for other children in the locality, he thanked Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, who, according to him, has been a staunch supporter for the education of children in Kannagi Nagar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app