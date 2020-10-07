Eight arrested for robbery at businessman’s house

The family was under home quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19

The city police on Tuesday arrested eight persons for their alleged involvement in a robbery at a businessman’s house in T. Nagar and recovered 120 sovereigns from them.

The police said that Noorul Yakub, 71, who is involved in a construction business in Dubai, his wife, her nephew and their domestic help were under home quarantine in Saradambal Street in T. Nagar after they tested positive for COVID-19. One of their relatives, Moideen from Thoothukudi district, was also staying with them for a fortnight.

According to the police, last week, unidentified persons entered the house and made away with 120 sovereigns of jewellery, ₹95,000 in cash and other valuables after tying Mr. Yakub and his family members. Mr. Moideen had gone missing and his mobile phone was switched off. The Pondy Bazaar police, after investigation, arrested Mahesh, 33, of Guduvanchery and seven others. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the main accused, Mr. Moideen, who allegedly hatched the plan for the robbery.