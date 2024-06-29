GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Eight arrested for murder in Sholinghur

Published - June 29, 2024 09:12 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau

Eight persons were arrested by Sholinghur police on Saturday for murdering a 37-year-old wage labourer at Karikkanthangal village near Sholinghur town while the victim resisted snatching his mobile phone from them a few days ago. The arrested persons were identified as V. Gajendran (19), R. Bharath (19), E. Bhavanthan (24), K. Mohan (19), B. Vinoth Kumar (42), P. Vinayagam (19), K. Appu Kumar (19) and G. Bharath (26). All of them belong to Sholinghur town.   Police said that the arrested persons were drunk when they intercepted the victim, who was on his way to his house. They asked him to give his mobile phone but the deceased K. Devaraj, who worked in a private cement factory near Arakkonam town, refused to give his mobile phone to them. Angered by his refusal, the gang tried to snatch the phone from him by attacking him with sharp weapons. As Devaraj cried for help, the gang fled the spot. Residents and passersby shifted him to the Government Taluk Hospital in Sholinghur town where doctors said that he was dead on arrival. A case was registered by Sholinghur Town police.   Subsequently, Ranipet SP D. V. Kiran Shruthi formed special teams to arrest the culprits. Based on the investigation, eight persons were arrested and later lodged in the prison.

