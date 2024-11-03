Eight arrested for gambling near Ambur

:

The Ambur Taluk police in Tirupattur arrested eight persons for gambling in a private lodge at Vinnamangalam village near Ambur town on Sunday.

The police seized ₹1.5 lakh in cash, gambling cards, four motorcycles and 10 mobile phones.

The arrested persons, belonging to Dharmapuri, Vaniyambadi and Ambur, were identified as R. Manikandan, 50, D. Murugan, 39, G. Selvakumar, 40, P. Balaji, 39, J. Dawood, 41, A. Vendan, 40, R. Lakshman, 32, and G. Sasikumar, 41.

They met through mutual friends and have known each other for many years. They have been engaged in gambling at various spots in Tirupattur and Dharmapuri districts for the past few months.

The police said that the gang took the festival holidays to their advantage and booked a room at a lodge in a small village near Ambur to evade police surveillance.

However, a special team formed by Tirupattur SP Shreya Gupta have been tracking the online chats of the gang for the past few weeks.

Based on a tip-off by the team, the police rounded up the gang at the lodge. Cases were registered under sections 188 and 269 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

They have been lodged at the sub-jail in Tirupattur. A probe is under way.