Eight AIADMK MLAs, including S.P. Velumani, booked in Coimbatore
They staged a protest to condemn the arrest of former Minister D. Jayakumar
The police have registered a case against eight AIADMK MLAs, including S.P. Velumani, in connection with the protest they staged along with supporters in Coimbatore on Monday to condemn the arrest of former Minister D. Jayakumar.
The Race Course police booked Mr. Velumani, MLAs Amman K. Arjunan, A.K. Selvaraj, P.R.G. Arun Kumar, S. Damodaran, Pollachi V. Jayaraman, Amul Kandasamy and V.P. Kandasamy, ex-MLA O.K. Chinnaraj and others.
They staged a protest on Huzur Road in front of Coimbatore south taluk office on Monday morning.
According to the police, the leaders and supporters assembled unlawfully and violated COVID-19 safety norms.
They were booked for offences under Sections 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 341 (for punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code.
