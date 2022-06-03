Eight additional judges to be sworn in as permanent judges

Centre notifies appointment of two more additional judges to Madras HC

Madras High Court Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari is scheduled to administer the oath of office on Saturday to eight additional judges who have been made permanent. They are Justices G. Chandrasekharan, V. Sivagnanam, G. Ilangovan, S. Ananthi, S. Kannammal, K. Murali Shankar, R.N. Manjula and T.V. Thamilselvi.

The Supreme Court Collegium last month recommended that the eight additional judges be made permanent and that the tenure of one more additional judge, Justice A.A. Nakkiran, be extended for one year from December 3. Accordingly, the Centre issued a notification recently for making the additional judges permanent.

By way of another notification, the Centre has notified the appointment of two advocates Sunder Mohan and Kabali Kumaresh Babu as additional judges of the High Court. They were part of a group of six advocates whose names were approved by the Supreme Court Collegium on February 16 and forwarded to the Centre.

However, the Centre initially notified the appointment of only two of them and accordingly Justices Nidumolu Mala and S. Sounthar were sworn in as additional judges on March 28. Now that two more names had been cleared, the recommendation related to Abdul Ghani Abdul Hameed and R. John Sathyan remains pending.