Egmore MLA wants frequency of bus services in his constituency increased

February 15, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

DMK legislator I. Paranthamen on Thursday sought additional MTC bus services for his Egmore Assembly constituency. He also wanted services in 4D route to be resumed.

During the Question Hour, Mr. Paranthamen said people in his constituency had given representations seeking to increase the frequency of buses that were passing through Choolai, along routes 34 (connecting Tiruvottiyur and Ambattur), 7E (connecting Broadway and Ambattur), 35 (connecting Broadway and Ayanavaram) .

The bus services in route 4D that used to connect Vallalar Nagar with Quaid-E-Milleth through Elephant Gate had been suspended following bridge work, he pointed out and asked whether it would be resumed.

Responding to his query, Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar said the MTC officials had been asked to review the plea. “Once the bridge work is completed in two months, the issue would be resolved,” the Minister said.