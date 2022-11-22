Efforts to capture Devala elephant thwarted as PM2 moves into Kerala

November 22, 2022 10:26 pm | Updated November 23, 2022 01:23 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

An operation to capture the elephant, Pandalur Makhna-2 (PM2), did not take off on Tuesday as the animal crossed into the neighbouring Kerala and mixed with a herd there, Tamil Nadu Forest Department officials said.

The order to capture and relocate the elephant was passed by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden on Monday.

The decision came after a woman died and two other persons were injured on November 19 when the elephant accidentally brought down a house while looking for food at Devala.

The elephant is also said to have damaged a number of homes in the Pandalur and Devala regions over the last two years.

In a statement, Conseravator of Forests (Nilgiris) D. Venkatesh said a team of trackers had spotted the elephant near the border with Kerala. It had joined another herd there.

He added that on Tuesday, a meeting was held at Gene Pool in Nadugani, which was attended by the staff from the Gudalur, Pandalur and Nadugani ranges.

Four teams have been formed to track the elephant. An additional team will also start tracking the elephant once its location is identified.

The teams will operate 24 hours a day from Tuesday, Mr. Venkatesh said. He said the teams would be ready to capture the elephant once it re-entered the Gudalur forest division. Kumki elephants had also been brought in to help in the operation.