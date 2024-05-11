Efforts on to revive NTECL Vallur Thermal Power Station unit-2 by June end

NTECL Vallur Thermal Power Station unit-2, which is under annual maintenance since January 4 this year, will be revived by June 30.

It is a joint venture between National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company (Tangedco) and has a capacity of 1,500 MW (3 units of 500 MW each), of which Tangedco has a share of 1,064 MW from the central power generating station.

The unit-2 tripped on January 3 and an earth fault in Stator (one of the components in the power plant) was observed subsequently. The unit has been under annual maintenance since January 4 and is yet to be revived. NTECL has sought to extend the maintenance schedule till June 30, as per agenda for a meeting of the Southern Regional Power Committee (SRPC).

BHEL, the original equipment manufacturer, has informed that the stator cannot be repaired at site and hence, a decision was taken to borrow the stator from Aravali Power Company Private Limited, Haryana, it said.

NTECL Vallur said that the spare stator was in transit and was expected to reach the site by May 30. The unit-2 would be revived by June 30. “We are putting our best efforts to bring unit-2 back to operations as early as possible,” NTECL said in its letter to SRPC.

Tamil Nadu has witnessed a record high power demand in the current summer season. The State’s peak power demand touched an all time high of 20,830 MW on May 2. Chennai’s peak power demand saw a record high on May 6 — 4,590 MW.

Tangedco’s own thermal power capacity stands at 4,320 MW. Along with the State’s share from Central Generating Stations (CGS), and long-term and short-term power purchase agreements, the State’s conventional installed capacity is 16,417.38 MW.

During summer, Tangedco meets the shortage in availability through short-term and swap power arrangements, and purchases from power exchanges.

As per the State’s energy department policy note for 2023-24, agreements have been executed to procure 7,170 MW power from the central power generating stations, however the peak availability is only 5,900 MW.