Efforts on to repatriate 13 Nilgiris students stranded in Ukraine

Parents asked to submit details

The Nilgiris district administration has appealed to the parents of 13 students from the district studying in Ukraine to submit details of their wards to ensure that they are brought back to India.

In a press release, the district administration said the conflict in Ukraine had necessitated that they be brought back to India and that the details of the 13 students were being collected.

Parents and legal guardians of the students have been asked to submit details such as passport number, address of the place where they are staying in Ukraine, address of their college, the mobile number they are using, their residential address in Tamil Nadu, and other details.

The parents have been asked to send these details via email at collrnlg@nic.in and bsectionooty@gmail.com. They could also visit the collector’s office in Udhagamandalam and submit these details or provide them by contacting the telephone number – 0423-2444013.