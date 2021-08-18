‘Efforts on to raise installed power capacity’

Minister refutes AIADMK’s claim

Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji said steps were being taken to increase the installed power capacity in the State. He charged that the State was not power surplus, as was projected by the erstwhile AIADMK regime.

Responding to concerns raised by AIADMK legislator V. Sampathkumar (Harur), he said maintenance works postponed during the AIADMK regime were being taken up now. On the MLA’s allegation of excessive power charges, the Minister said if he specifically pinpointed a case, officials would visit the place and rectify issues, if any.