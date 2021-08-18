Tamil Nadu

‘Efforts on to raise installed power capacity’

V. Senthilbala   | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji said steps were being taken to increase the installed power capacity in the State. He charged that the State was not power surplus, as was projected by the erstwhile AIADMK regime.

Responding to concerns raised by AIADMK legislator V. Sampathkumar (Harur), he said maintenance works postponed during the AIADMK regime were being taken up now. On the MLA’s allegation of excessive power charges, the Minister said if he specifically pinpointed a case, officials would visit the place and rectify issues, if any.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 18, 2021 1:51:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/efforts-on-to-raise-installed-power-capacity/article35967907.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY