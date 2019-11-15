Tamil Nadu

Efforts on to detain Maoist under NSA

Alleged Maoist trainer is suspected to be a member of Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) of the CPI (Maoist)

Coimbatore District (Rural) Police have started proceedings to invoke provisions of the National Security Act against Deepak, 30, aka Chandru aka Sinik, a suspected Maoist trainer who was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Tamil Nadu police from a forest near Anaikatti on November 9.

Senior officials with the District Police said that various works were under way to ask the District Collector to invoke provisions of NSA on Deepak, who is suspected to be a member of Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) of the CPI (Maoist) and a weapon trainer of Maoists for the Kerala-Tamil Nadu-Karnataka tri-junction.

Once detained under provisions of the NSA, the detainee will remain in prison for a maximum period of 12 months. The detainee has to approach the High Court to challenge the detention order.

Though remanded in judicial custody on Monday, Deepak is currently undergoing treatment at the prisoners’ ward of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH). He had sustained injuries allegedly after he fell into a gorge when the STF team chased him and two others in the forest.

Two others had managed to escape. As per the first information report registered at Thadagam police station, Deepak attempted to wage a war against the government, among other charges.

