Efforts on to create video content for Tamil Nadu school students

The School Education Department has called for teachers across the State to be identified and involved in the process of making video lessons for students of Classes 1 to 9.
Director of School Education S. Kannappan said that the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has allotted subjects that each district will be in-charge of. “The District Institute of Educational Training (DIET) faculty in the district will coordinate with the teachers who have been identified and create content which will then be sent to the Kalvi TV for telecast,” he said.
A detailed circular about the districts and the subjects which have been allotted to them has been sent to all CEOs.
Last week, Kalvi TV began broadcasting televised lessons for students as well as special sessions for those who are going to write competitive exams like NEET.
The SCERT has been working on creating video lessons and some content for Plus Two students have already been transferred to their laptops through their schools’ hi-tech labs. While video lessons for Plus One are also in the process of being created, the focus is now on creating more learning content for students of Classes 1 to 9.
The department has instructed Chief Educational Officers as well as DIET principals to work in coordination with schools in their district to help identify teachers. “To ensure there is no travel involved, we are making arrangements for the video lessons to be shot at schools in the districts where the teachers are from,” an official said.
