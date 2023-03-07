‘Efforts of T.N., Bihar governments helped reduce panic’ 

March 07, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST

The confidence-building measures taken by the Tamil Nadu as well as Bihar governments have helped allay the fears of Bihar workers in Tamil Nadu over their safety, a member of the Bihar government delegation said here on Tuesday.

Addressing reporters after the delegation met Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, D. Balamurugan, an IAS officer of the Bihar cadre, said, “We conveyed our sincere thanks to the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu on behalf of the team members and also on behalf of the Bihar government.”

It was “quite clear” from the video clippings that were shared on the social media that these incidents were reported in Jodhpur, Rajasthan; Hyderabad; and also in Coimbatore, but without involving Bihar workers, he said.

“Due to the action taken by the Tamil Nadu and Bihar governments, the labourers realised that these video clippings were fake. And the panic started subsiding,” Mr. Balamurugan said. However, he declined to comment when asked whether action would be initiated against those who had circulated such videos, and about the involvement of the BJP in circulating such fake videos in Bihar.

During the delegation’s interviews with labourers in Coimbatore and Tiruppur, “none of them said they faced problem”, Mr. Balamurugan said.

Earlier, Public Secretary D. Jagannathan, who accompanied Mr. Balamurugan at the press conference, read out a letter from the Bihar Chief Minister to his Tamil Nadu counterpart. In it, he said the Bihar government was “grateful” to the Tamil Nadu government for the support extended and the assurances given over the safety of Bihar labourers.