Efforts being made to secure Ramsar tag for two more bird sanctuaries in Ramanathapuram

The Tamil Nadu Wetlands Mission is pursuing Ramsar designation for two more bird sanctuaries in Ramanathapuram, aiming to enhance conservation in the region. The Ramsar tag is granted under the Ramsar Convention, an international treaty dedicated to the conservation and sustainable use of wetlands.

Ramanathapuram is home to five bird sanctuaries — Therthangal, Sakkarakottai, Melaselvanoor-Keelaselvanoor, Kanjirankulam, and Chitrangudi. Of them, the Chitrangudi and Kanjirankulam sanctuaries received the Ramsar status in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Tamil Nadu now boasts 18 Ramsar sites, the highest in India. This is fitting as the State’s wetlands constitute 6.92% of the total geographical area, well above the national average of 4.86%, said Deepak Srivastava, member-secretary, Tamil Nadu Wetlands Mission. He added that the recognition of more sanctuaries would help to enhance conservation.

Once a wetland receives the Ramsar designation, the government must develop an integrated management plan to safeguard its ecological character and essential functions. While an integrated management plan has already been established for the Point Calimere Wildlife and Bird Sanctuary, the first to receive the Ramsar tag in 2002, the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) in Chennai has prepared management plans for 13 more sites. Mr. Srivastava said efforts were being made to develop plans for the remaining five sites too.