Efforts are underway to re-unify all of AIADMK’s factions

Efforts to reunify all groups of the AIADMK appear to be making progress with a group of former party functionaries, calling themselves a coordinating committee, planning to meet former interim general secretary, V.K. Sasikala on Sunday (June 16, 2024) morning.

This development is to be seen in the context of an initiative being taken by the committee writing an identical letter on Friday to the party general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, coordinator of the ADMK Workers’ Rights Retrieval Committee O. Panneerselvam, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T. V. Dhinakaran and Ms Sasikala. In its letter, the panel, consisting of former Members of Legislative Assembly, J.C.D. Prabhakar and K.C. Palanisamy, and former spokesperson, Va. Pugazhendhi, emphasised the need for unity and sought appointments with the four leaders.

Recalling the AIADMK’s success in the 2019 Vikravandi by-poll, Mr. Panneerselvam, in a statement, said the workers were now longing to regain a victory path for the party in the Vikravandi by-election to be held next month. Instead of worrying over the loss over the hold of the party, all the leaders should come together and decide how to safeguard the party. he said.