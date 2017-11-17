Eelam will become reality one day: Vaiko

MDMK leader Vaiko on Thursday said while there were questions over the fate of Sri Lankan Tamils and if they will ever get justice, a day will definitely come when justice will prevail and Tamil Eelam will become a reality.

In a statement, Mr. Vaiko recalled the claims of torture and rape of Sri Lankan Tamils reportedly by the Sri Lankan army. The accounts of 20 Sri Lankan men were published by the Associate Press last week, where the men said they were sexually abused or raped, sometimes with sticks covered with barbed wire. Mr. Vaiko, in an extensive statement, recalling these accounts published by AP, asked “Is there no place where the Tamils will be heard? Will they not get justice?”. The MDMK leader also criticised the deployment of Sri Lankan army personnel in U.N. Peace Keeping Forces.

“Tamils don’t get justice anywhere, especially at the United Nations. It is because of this that despite allegations of Sri Lankan army personnel raping minors in Haiti, the island nation’s army personnel still continue to be part of the U.N. peace keeping forces,” he said.