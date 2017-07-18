EEE, ECE are toppers’ choices

This year, the course of choice for engineering aspirants in vocational stream is EEE or ECE. Only two candidates chose mechanical engineering.

Six of the 10 toppers in the vocation stream for which counselling began at Anna University on Monday opted for PSG College of Technology. Four candidates chose ECE, three opted for EEE and two chose mechanical engineering. One candidate chose civil engineering. There were two girls among the toppers.

There were five sessions on the first day of counselling. This year, the University received only 2,101 applications for 6,224 seats in the category.

In the first session for persons with disability, only two candidates had applied and one did not turn up. The other candidate, S. Arunkumar, chose computer science engineering in PSG College of Technology.

Several first generation candidates in the first session of counselling were considering seeking education loans. M. Imran Khan and R. Santhanam were among the top 50 candidates to receive their allotment order on Monday and had been admitted to self-financing colleges in Chennai. Both of them are planning to seek bank loans.

“I have to take an educational loan as the fees in private colleges is very high and my parents cannot afford it,” said a first generation candidate, who has been admitted to a college near Chennai. His father is a plumber.