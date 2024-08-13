EducationUSA to hold ‘study in U.S. fair’ in city

The Hindu Bureau

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The United States Consulate General will host EducationUSA ‘Study in the U.S.’ Fair on Saturday.

EducationUSA is the U.S. government’s official source of information on higher education in that country and will host a series of eight education fairs across the country, starting in Hyderabad on August 16, and concluding in New Delhi on August 25.

In Chennai the fair will be held at Hotel Hilton from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Aspirants of undergraduate, post-graduate, and doctorate programmes can meet with representatives from over 80 accredited universities and colleges from across the United States of America. There is no participation fee, but registration is required. For more details and registration, visit: https://bit.ly/EdUSAFair24Emb

U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti said, “The EducationUSA fairs are a great way to explore the amazing educational opportunities that the United States has to offer.” Institutions offer programmes in science, technology, engineering, arts and business and aspirants may interact with representatives from a wide range of institutions. There will be informative sessions on college application and visa process, Mr. Garcetti said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.