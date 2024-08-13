GIFT a SubscriptionGift
EducationUSA to hold ‘study in U.S. fair’ in city

Over 80 accredited universities and colleges will participate

Published - August 13, 2024 12:36 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu Bureau 

The United States Consulate General will host EducationUSA ‘Study in the U.S.’ Fair on Saturday.   

EducationUSA is the U.S. government’s official source of information on higher education in that country and will host a series of eight education fairs across the country, starting in Hyderabad on August 16, and concluding in New Delhi on August 25.  

In Chennai the fair will be held at Hotel Hilton from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Aspirants of undergraduate, post-graduate, and doctorate programmes can meet with representatives from over 80 accredited universities and colleges from across the United States of America. There is no participation fee, but registration is required. For more details and registration, visit: https://bit.ly/EdUSAFair24Emb 

U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti said, “The EducationUSA fairs are a great way to explore the amazing educational opportunities that the United States has to offer.” Institutions offer programmes in science, technology, engineering, arts and business and aspirants may interact with representatives from a wide range of institutions. There will be informative sessions on college application and visa process, Mr. Garcetti said.  

