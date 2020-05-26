Tamil Nadu

Educationist opposes Class X exam schedule

‘The poor will be at a disadvantage’

Acclaimed educationist V. Vasanthi Devi, 81, has moved the Madras High Court against the State government’s decision to conduct board examinations for Class X from June 15.

Appearing before a Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and Anita Sumanth on Tuesday, senior counsel R. Vaigai, representing Ms. Devi, said that out of 9.44 lakh students who were slated to write the exams this year, 4.07 lakh were from government schools; 1.38 lakh from fully aided schools; and 91,918 from partially aided private schools.

“Thus, 6.38 lakh students are from State-funded schools having only basic minimum infrastructure with no fancy trappings for their education,” she said, adding that these students, hailing from poor backgrounds, would be at a disadvantage when compared to others who could afford to attend online classes, refresher courses and so on.

Further, many students who were residing in hostels run by the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department had left their books behind when they rushed to their residences before the lockdown came into force. Similarly, students residing in hilly areas and other difficult terrains were not even aware of the government’s decision to conduct examinations from June 15.

Accusing the government of having ignored these ground realities, the senior counsel said the only way out was to cancel the board examinations for Class X this year and promote students based on their performance in pre-board examinations, as had been done in Punjab and Chhattisgarh, or to conduct the examinations after the threat of COVID-19 subsides.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2020 11:37:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/educationist-opposes-class-x-exam-schedule/article31681941.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY