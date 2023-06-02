Educational Testing Service changes pattern of GRE, test duration to be cut down by half from September

June 02, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

From September 22, Graduate Record Examinations (GRE) aspirants will be writing shorter tests. It will be reduced to almost half of its current duration.

The Educational Testing Service (ETS), the agency which offers the test, said the new pattern would come into effect from September 22. The test will not have an ‘Analyse an Argument’ in the analytical writing section and the number of questions in quantitative and verbal sections will be reduced. The unscored section in the test has been removed.

The test scores will be available within eight to 10 days. Last year, 114,467 candidates attempted the test in India. The number of GRE test takers had increased between 2020-21 and 2021-22, according to a report by ETS.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Amit Sevak, chief executive officer, ETS , the changes were made to benefit students. The Indian Institute of Management Bengaluru is one of the institutions that uses the scores for admission. Test takers can continue to use the existing official GRE preparation materials.

There are no changes in the scoring scales, which allow graduate programmes to compare performance of candidates who took the test before and after September 2023. Further details are available at www.ets.org/gre/shorter .

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.