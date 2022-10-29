‘Educational institutions have a greater role to play in nation building’

SRM Institute of Science and Technology’s techno-management fest is on till October 30

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 29, 2022 00:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing students at the inauguration of SRMIST’s techno-management fest ‘Aasuush’, Chancellor of Homi Bhabha National Institute Dr. Anil Kakodkar stresses the need for ushering in the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship among students.

ADVERTISEMENT

Educational institutions have a greater role to play in the process of nation building, Chancellor of Homi Bhabha National Institute Dr. Anil Kakodkar said. He was addressing students during the inauguration of the 16th edition of national level techno-management fest 'Aaruush' on the SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) premises at Kattankulathur near Chennai.

While institutions for higher learning undertook their regular role of promoting education, they could play a prominent role in ushering in the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship among students, he said. Educational institutions mould the students into able citizens, who could contribute towards the nation’s progress, he said.

Founder chancellor of SRMIST T.R. Paarivendhar stressed the need for promoting innovation and entrepreneurship. "Focus should be on learning great concepts and turning them into sustainable ventures," he said. Events like 'Aaruush' have good prospects of kindling the spirit of entrepreneurship and the desire to come up with something new, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

S. Ponnusamy, registrar of SRMIST, Lt. Col. A. Ravikumar, pro vice chancellor (Medical and Health Sciences) of SRMIST and Dr. A. Rathinam, convenor of Aaruush were among others present. Aaruush is on till October 30 (Sunday).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app