‘Educational institutions have a greater role to play in nation building’

SRM Institute of Science and Technology’s techno-management fest is on till October 30

Addressing students at the inauguration of SRMIST’s techno-management fest ‘Aasuush’, Chancellor of Homi Bhabha National Institute Dr. Anil Kakodkar stresses the need for ushering in the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship among students.

Educational institutions have a greater role to play in the process of nation building, Chancellor of Homi Bhabha National Institute Dr. Anil Kakodkar said. He was addressing students during the inauguration of the 16th edition of national level techno-management fest 'Aaruush' on the SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) premises at Kattankulathur near Chennai.

While institutions for higher learning undertook their regular role of promoting education, they could play a prominent role in ushering in the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship among students, he said. Educational institutions mould the students into able citizens, who could contribute towards the nation’s progress, he said.

Founder chancellor of SRMIST T.R. Paarivendhar stressed the need for promoting innovation and entrepreneurship. "Focus should be on learning great concepts and turning them into sustainable ventures," he said. Events like 'Aaruush' have good prospects of kindling the spirit of entrepreneurship and the desire to come up with something new, he said.

S. Ponnusamy, registrar of SRMIST, Lt. Col. A. Ravikumar, pro vice chancellor (Medical and Health Sciences) of SRMIST and Dr. A. Rathinam, convenor of Aaruush were among others present. Aaruush is on till October 30 (Sunday).