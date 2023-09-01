HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Education USA University fair to be held on Saturday

September 01, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

EducationUSA at the United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF), Chennai, in collaboration with the U.S. Consulate General Chennai, will host a Education USA University fair from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, at Hotel Hyatt Regency.  

A press release here said that the fair will provide an opportunity for students and their parents to meet with representatives of 29 accredited universities and colleges from different parts of the United States. The event is open to students seeking bachelor’s, master’s, and/or PhD programs in the United States. Information sessions will begin at 1.15 p.m. and run parallel to the fair. Discussions with U.S. universities, EducationUSA advisers, and U.S. Consulate representatives will help students make informed choices about U.S. higher education, learn about the student visa application process, and become aware of other aspects of studying and living in the U.S.  

There is no participation fee, but registration is required. Students can register https://educationusaindia.formstack.com/forms/educationusauniversityfair2023?utm_source=Media&utm_medium=Press+Release. For more details : https://www.facebook.com/EducationUSAIndia or contact educationusaindia@usief.org.in.   

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.