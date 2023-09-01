Education USA University fair to be held on Saturday

September 01, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - CHENNAI

EducationUSA at the United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF), Chennai, in collaboration with the U.S. Consulate General Chennai, will host a Education USA University fair from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, at Hotel Hyatt Regency.

A press release here said that the fair will provide an opportunity for students and their parents to meet with representatives of 29 accredited universities and colleges from different parts of the United States. The event is open to students seeking bachelor’s, master’s, and/or PhD programs in the United States. Information sessions will begin at 1.15 p.m. and run parallel to the fair. Discussions with U.S. universities, EducationUSA advisers, and U.S. Consulate representatives will help students make informed choices about U.S. higher education, learn about the student visa application process, and become aware of other aspects of studying and living in the U.S.