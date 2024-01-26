Education provides opportunities for career excellence: former DGP

January 26, 2024 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - VELLORE

Education remains the foundation to get opportunities and excel in one’s career, said Former State DGP C. Sylendra Babu on Friday.

He was speaking at the 29th annual alumni meet, known as VITTA Day 2024, which was organised by VIT at its campus here.

Mr. Babu said that students, especially women, were able to excel in their career only after pursuing education, including higher education. More than 20 per cent of the total workforce in the police are women. “Our constitution has enabled institutions to provide such free and fair education to all its citizens. It also protects personal freedom and nurtures values to the people,” he said.

In his presidential address, G. Viswanathan, founder chancellor, VIT, said that despite the Centre and State governments aiming to achieve one trillion dollar and 10 trillion dollar economy, respectively, poor fund allocation for education, especially in higher education has been a major challenge to achieving such targets. Further, he said that research studies get the least fund allocation from the governments. Such poor fund allocation has been reflected in the number of patents registered by the country.

“The six percent of total GDP for education recommended under the New Education Policy was advocated by the Kothari Commission in 1964. Sixty years later, the idea is still being pursued,” he said.

VIT vice-presidents, Sankar Viswanathan and G.V. Selvam, Prakash Chembai, vice president, Perficient India, Chennai, were present. Earlier in the day, Mr. Viswanathan unfurled the national flag in the campus as part of the 75th Republic day celebrations.