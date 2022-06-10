Education Ministry lauds Madras varsity for rating

June 10, 2022 00:09 IST

Madras University is placed in the 541-550 rank band and is a new entrant this year

The Ministry of Education has mentioned the University of Madras in its tweet on Thursday. The Ministry congratulated the University “on becoming a new entrant in the QS World University Rankings 2023.” The tweet further said, “May this achievement encourage the reputed institute to scale newer heights of success in future.”

The QS world rankings were released on Thursday. It has ranked the Indian Institute of Science (155) and the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (172nd in Asia). IIT Madras is ranked 250 (up from 255 in 2022).

University Vice Chancellor S. Gowri said the institution was placed 12th in India and was ranked second in the State. “Nationally IITs, IISc and Delhi University are (ranked) above University of Madras,” he added.