Education Minister Ponmudy blames PMK for assault on DMK worker

Mr. Ponmudy and Arakkonam Member of Parliament S. Jagathrakshakan said that the DMK worker was assaulted with beer bottles by a 10-member group on June 28 night

Published - June 30, 2024 02:11 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy. File

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy. File | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy on June 29 alleged that a DMK worker engaged in campaigning work for the upcoming by-election in Vikravandi Assembly constituency, slated on July 10, was assaulted by a group of workers belonging to the PMK.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the party worker Kannadasan admitted in the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital, Mr. Ponmudy and Arakkonam Member of Parliament S. Jagathrakshakan said the worker was assaulted with beer bottles by a 10-member group on June 28 night. The attacks were deliberate, they said.

However, police said that no case has been registered so far.

Tamil Nadu

