Education loans disbursed to 45 students in Villupuram district

Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy disbursed education loans to the tune of ₹2.45 crore to 45 students in the district on Saturday. With this, education loans to a total of ₹5.54 crore have been disbursed to 184 students in the fiscal of 2024-25.

The Minister said that there had been sustained efforts to augment education loan disbursement in Villupuram district. The objective of the State Government was to ensure that no student lost higher education for want of money.

Since many students were not aware of the details about the government assistance, the district administration arranged special camps to enlighten them on the certificates required for education loan. Efforts were on to arrange education loan for students who had not availed it yet, he said.

District Collector C. Palani was present.

