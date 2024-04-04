ADVERTISEMENT

Education gives economic independence to women: Judge

April 04, 2024 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - VELLORE

Justice K. B. K. Vasuki says parents, especially in the rural areas, should ensure that their children, mainly girls, went to school without fail. If not, they are denying them the right to proper education

The Hindu Bureau

Justice K. B. K. Vasuki, Judge of the Madras High Court, with students at VIT in Vellore on Wednesday. G. Viswanathan, founder-chancellor, VIT, is also seen.

Women should pursue education seriously as it provides economic independence for them to achieve their goals, said Justice K. B. K. Vasuki, Judge, Madras High Court, on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delivering the inaugural address at the student scholarship programme at the VIT campus here, Justice Vasuki said that back in the days, women were not allowed to pursue education and had to depend on family members, including children. However, things have changed as many women, especially in the rural areas, are able to pursue education.

“Education helps to create self-confidence among women. It creates an environment where women feel that they can face their challenges successfully. Learning is a life-long exercise,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emphasising the need to provide continuous education to their children, she said that parents, especially in the rural areas where both have to work to earn a livelihood, should ensure that their children, mainly girls, go to school. “Parents are responsible for school drop outs as they cite some reason or the other in not sending them to school. It should not happen as they deny the rights of children to get equal education,” she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In his presidential address, G. Viswanathan, founder-chancellor, VIT, said that at present, of the total workforce in the country, only 20per cent-25 per cent are women, whereas in other countries, including China, women comprise more than 50 per cent of the total workforce. “The increased share of women workforce helps in the growth of the economy. It can be achieved only when more women are able to pursue higher education. In this regard, the government should help them,” he said.

About 598 students received scholarships to a tune of ₹68.38 lakh on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US