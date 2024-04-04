Education gives economic independence to women: Judge

April 04, 2024 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - VELLORE

Women should pursue education seriously as it provides economic independence for them to achieve their goals, said Justice K. B. K. Vasuki, Judge, Madras High Court, on Wednesday.

Delivering the inaugural address at the student scholarship programme at the VIT campus here, Justice Vasuki said that back in the days, women were not allowed to pursue education and had to depend on family members, including children. However, things have changed as many women, especially in the rural areas, are able to pursue education.

“Education helps to create self-confidence among women. It creates an environment where women feel that they can face their challenges successfully. Learning is a life-long exercise,” she said.

Emphasising the need to provide continuous education to their children, she said that parents, especially in the rural areas where both have to work to earn a livelihood, should ensure that their children, mainly girls, go to school. “Parents are responsible for school drop outs as they cite some reason or the other in not sending them to school. It should not happen as they deny the rights of children to get equal education,” she said.

In his presidential address, G. Viswanathan, founder-chancellor, VIT, said that at present, of the total workforce in the country, only 20per cent-25 per cent are women, whereas in other countries, including China, women comprise more than 50 per cent of the total workforce. “The increased share of women workforce helps in the growth of the economy. It can be achieved only when more women are able to pursue higher education. In this regard, the government should help them,” he said.

About 598 students received scholarships to a tune of ₹68.38 lakh on the occasion.

