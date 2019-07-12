Education department official suspended

The Vellore District Chief Educational Officer S. Mars placed an eduction officer under suspension for his alleged involvement in a controversial conversation seeking bribe indirectly from a retired teacher.
A teacher from a government-aided school in Ambur was asked to be persuaded by her headmaster to part with some cash or ‘arrangement’ to facilitate her retirement benefits.
Couple days ago, an audio clip involving the official Madhesh conversing with a headmaster went viral on social media.
In that clip, he was seeking the support of the headmaster to arrange for settlement of his daughter’s education fees or to settle a part of his debts.
After verifying the audio clips, the CEO S. Mars placed Madhesh under immediate suspension.
A departmental inquiry over the issue would be initiated as per the provisions of law, he added.
