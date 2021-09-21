Education Department official in Theni district held on graft charge
An assistant with the District Education Office (DEO) in Uthamapalayam, Arunkumar (38), was arrested on the charge of demanding and accepting ₹5,000 as bribe money from a teacher, Sishor (38) on Monday.
Sishor, who is a Physical Education teacher in Cumbum Municipal Middle School, had submitted a petition at the DEO in Uthamapalayam seeking a selection grade promotion as he had completed 10 years of service. Though he had applied in January, the petition was not processed by the assistant, who had allegedly sought ₹5,000 bribe for the same.
After Sishor lodged a complaint with the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuths in Theni, a team of officers, led by its Deputy Superintendent of Police, P. Karuppiah, and Inspector of Police, Jayapriya, laid a trap for Arunkumar and caught him red-handed while accepting the money, police said. He was arrested and produced before the jurisdictional magistrate who remanded him in judicial custody.