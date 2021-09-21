Education Department official in Theni district held on graft charge

Theni

21 September 2021 13:24 IST

An assistant with the District Education Office (DEO) in Uthamapalayam, Arunkumar (38), was arrested on the charge of demanding and accepting ₹5,000 as bribe money from a teacher, Sishor (38) on Monday.

Sishor, who is a Physical Education teacher in Cumbum Municipal Middle School, had submitted a petition at the DEO in Uthamapalayam seeking a selection grade promotion as he had completed 10 years of service. Though he had applied in January, the petition was not processed by the assistant, who had allegedly sought ₹5,000 bribe for the same.

After Sishor lodged a complaint with the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuths in Theni, a team of officers, led by its Deputy Superintendent of Police, P. Karuppiah, and Inspector of Police, Jayapriya, laid a trap for Arunkumar and caught him red-handed while accepting the money, police said. He was arrested and produced before the jurisdictional magistrate who remanded him in judicial custody.