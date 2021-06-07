Education department contributes ₹1.70 crore

Salem

07 June 2021 03:23 IST

Teaching and non-teaching staff under the Deparment of Education here contributed ₹1.70 crore to the district’s COVID-19 relief fund in presence of Minister for Electricity V.Senthil Balaji.

Teaching and non-teaching staff under the department voluntarily contributed to assist the COVID-19 relief measures here. Chief Education Officer T. Ganesh Moorthy handed over the contribution to District Collector S. Karmegham in the presence of Minister for Electricity V. Senthil Balaji.

