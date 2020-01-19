Education Department braces for a busy exam season this year

Ahead of the exam season which begins in March, the School Education department is considering adding more operators and counsellors to the toll free helpline number 14417 to help students, parents and teachers deal with any queries they might have.

It has been a year of several changes in both the syllabus and exams for students of the State board stream.

“While we will be creating awareness about the helpline among students, parents and teachers, we are also planning to add more people to field calls during the exam season this year. The helpline gets the maximum calls when the public exams are being conducted,” said S. Kannappan, Director of School Education.

This year, classes 5, 8, 10, 11 and 12 will be taking up the public exams. Ahead of the exam season, officials in-charge of the helpline said that they have been tackling queries from private candidates about registering for the exams. Apart from classes 1, 6, 9 and 11, the revamped curriculum was implemented this academic year for all the other classes.

“From when it was set up in March 2018 to December 2019, the helpline has received over 2.56 lakh calls. While there are counsellors who handle the calls we get from students related to stress and anxiety, teachers who are subject experts will also be present a couple of days before each public exam to address any queries the students might have in the subject in which they will take up the exam,” said Francis Joseph, who heads the 14417 Education Information Centre.

With students of classes 5 and 8 taking up the public exam for the first time this year, a counsellor with the helpline said that they have been getting calls from the students who want to know about the term portions they are going to be tested in and closer to the exam and calls from students in senior classes who might struggle with exam stress.

“For all the students who call, we reassure them and ensure that they are confident about the exams. Our aim is to ensure they are not feeling the pressure and we also encourage them to seek support from their parents and teachers,” she added.