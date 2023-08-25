ADVERTISEMENT

Education advance for children of government employees increased

August 25, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government has significantly increased the “education advance’” that the government employees can avail for their children studying in polytechnics and colleges.

The amount was not revised since 1993. It stood at ₹ 2,500, ₹ 2,000 and ₹ 1,000 for those studying in professional colleges, arts and science colleges, and polytechnics respectively. This has been revised to ₹ 50,000 for those in professional colleges and ₹ 25,000 for those in arts and science colleges or polytechnics, a release by the government on Thursday said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US