Education advance for children of government employees increased

August 25, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government has significantly increased the “education advance’” that the government employees can avail for their children studying in polytechnics and colleges.

The amount was not revised since 1993. It stood at ₹ 2,500, ₹ 2,000 and ₹ 1,000 for those studying in professional colleges, arts and science colleges, and polytechnics respectively. This has been revised to ₹ 50,000 for those in professional colleges and ₹ 25,000 for those in arts and science colleges or polytechnics, a release by the government on Thursday said.