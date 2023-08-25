HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Education advance for children of government employees increased

August 25, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government has significantly increased the “education advance’” that the government employees can avail for their children studying in polytechnics and colleges.

The amount was not revised since 1993. It stood at ₹ 2,500, ₹ 2,000 and ₹ 1,000 for those studying in professional colleges, arts and science colleges, and polytechnics respectively. This has been revised to ₹ 50,000 for those in professional colleges and ₹ 25,000 for those in arts and science colleges or polytechnics, a release by the government on Thursday said.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.