ED’s search order was not issued in my name, says Aadhav Arjuna

Published - November 17, 2024 01:08 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

VCK deputy general secretary Aadhav Arjuna on Saturday said he had stepped down from “all responsibilities in business ventures”, and was not involved in “any income-generating profession or holding any position related to it”.

On the raids conducted by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) at his residences over the last two days, Mr. Aadhav said the “search order issued by the ED was not in my name”.

“I have no complaints or cases registered against me by any investigative agency of the government. At no point in time have I engaged in activities against the law. During this [ED] raid, we provided all clarifications and answers to the officials. The search has concluded,” he said.

Mr. Aadhav said he had been subjected to “defamatory rumours” and “misinformation” on social media and other platforms.

“As a student of politics, I began my journey when I was 15, believing in the philosophy of equality. Continuing on that path, I have worked as an election strategist in two Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, and two parliamentary elections, striving to build a government for the people. As a natural progression of this journey, I have now entered direct politics. The negative remarks [against me] will only serve to strengthen my resolve, and will not hinder my political journey,” he added.

