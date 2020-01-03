Edappadi should pass a resolution against CAA and NRC, says former Ramanathapuram MP

“It is high time that the Chief Minister passed a resolution against the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and NRC (National Register of Citizens) just like other states such as Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha,” said former Ramanathapuram MP and State Secretary of AIADMK’s Minorities Welfare Wing, A. Anwhar Raajhaa. Speaking to reporters here on Friday, he said that the party’s performance in Ramanathapuram district in the rural local body elections was not great.

Mr. Anwhar Rajhaa’s comment came after his son and daughter, who were fielded for the posts of union councillors in Mandapam union, tasted defeat at the hands of the DMK candidates. Rajhaa’s daughter Raviathul Adhidhiya lost to DMK candidate Subbulakshmi Seevarathinam with a difference of 1,000 votes at ward No. 2, Panaikulam in Mandapam union and his son Nazar Ali lost to DMK candidate Thoufic Ali in a difference of 800 votes at ward No.16, Vedhalai in the same union.

“Not just them, but in general, many AIADMK candidates in the district lost badly and I believe that the reason for this is the resentment of the substantial Muslim population in the district due to the support extended by AIADMK to the passing of the CAA and NRC,” he said.

He added that the party leadership should take into account the apprehension and the resentment among the Muslims of the State regarding the Act. “I have briefed about this to both the CM and the Deputy CM. They should take a stand and give out a statement against the Act. Even parties such as PMK has come out with a statement against the Act, while continuing to remain in alliance with the BJP,” he said.

“Similarly, while a poll alliance with the BJP may continue, the AIADMK, as a party that stands of secular ideals, should voice against the discriminatory Act, so that minority community will repose faith in the party,” he said.