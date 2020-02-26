Edappadi says proof documents not compulsory for NPR

TIRUCHI

The Chief Minister said there was no need to provide documents to verify details under the National Population Register and, responding to a question on a resolution against the NRC, said it was under consideration

With reference to the National Population Register (NPR), the Centre has clarified that there is no need to provide documents to prove the details provided. Submission of documents for proof was not compulsory, and therefore, this was acceptable in the State, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media after supervising construction work at Mukkombu barrage, Mr. Palaniswami said, “As for the NPR, it was introduced in 2003 during the then NDA regime of which the Dravida Munnetra Kazham was a part. The Congress-led government at the Centre implemented the NPR across the country in 2010. The DMK government implemented it in the State in 2011.”

In addition to the original format of the NPR, the Centre had included three more aspects this year: language, birthplace of parents and Aadhar identity card, voter identity card and family card. The Centre had also provided an option for the people to furnish these details. “If they have the documents, they can submit them. Else, the details can be left out. It is not compulsory..” Mr. Palaniswami added.

When his attention was drawn to the resolution passed against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the Bihar Assembly ruled by an ally of the NDA, Mr. Palanisamy had a short reply: “It is under the consideration of the State government.”