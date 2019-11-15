Edappadi reviews Public Works Department schemes

Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami chaired a meeting at the Secretariat on Friday to review various schemes being implemented by the Public Works Department (PWD) across the State.

Addressing the meeting, Mr. Palaniswami emphasised the need for a focus on water management in the State, an official release quoting him said. The meeting was to ensure the proper implementation of the various schemes.

The CM laid stress on the Kudimaramathu scheme, which has been receiving good support from the general public. The scheme was being implemented at a cost of ₹500 crore and a total of 1,829 works were being taken up under the scheme, he said.

The status of Athikadavu-Avinasi scheme, being implemented in the western districts of the State, was also reviewed.

PWD Secretary K. Manivasan and other senior officials attended.

