Edappadi Palaniswami to attend NDA Delhi meet on July 18: Jayakumar

July 16, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST

He questions the DMK over naming the library in Madurai after former Chief Minister Karunanidhi

The Hindu Bureau

D. Jayakumar

CHENNAI AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami has been invited for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting in Delhi on July 18 and he shall be attending it, the party’s organising secretary D. Jayakumar said on Sunday.

Mr. Palaniswami held a meeting with AIADMK’s senior office-bearers at the party headquarters and discussed the preparations for the upcoming conference in Madurai on August 20, Mr. Jayakumar told reporters.

Referring to the library in Madurai, he asked why it was named after former Chief Minister Karunanidhi? “It could have been named after poet Thiruvalluvar or other Tamil scholars,” he said.

Mr. Jayakumar also said instead of spending ₹81 crore on the proposed pen monument in the Marina, the amount could be utilised for providing essential commodities at subsidised rates amid the price increase or for other developmental projects.

