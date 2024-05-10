Edappadi Palaniswami takes exception to non-release of draft elephant corridor plan in Tamil

AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday, May 10, 2024 took exception to what he called the non-release of the draft elephant corridor plan, in the Tamil media.

Referring to the release of the draft plan in English on April 29, Mr Palaniswami, in a statement, said that even though the last date for submission of comments was May 5, the Forest Department had not released the plan in Tamil, through newspapers or the electronic media, as of May 9.

The draft plan, comprising 161 pages, he pointed out, could be fully comprehended by the tribal community and other sections of society only if it was in Tamil. The government had ensured not only that no opinion could be expressed as the draft plan was in English, but also that the chances for peaceful protest had been eliminated in view of the enforcement of the model code of conduct.

Mr. Palaniswami demanded that the plan be prepared in Tamil too, and enough time be given to the people concerned to present their views before the plan was finalised.