Edappadi Palaniswami submits petition to TN Governor alleging malpractices in local body polls

The AIADMK leader alleged that the TN State Election Commission had failed to conduct the elections in a transparent and independent manner

Tamil Nadu’s Leader of Opposition and AIADMK co-coordintor, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Wednesday, called on Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and submitted a petition, alleging malpractices in the recently-concluded local body elections in nine districts.

Speaking to reporters, he alleged that the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (SEC) had failed to conduct the elections in a transparent and independent manner and had acted as a mere puppet in the hands of the ruling party.

Mr. Palaniswami also alleged that the directions of the Madras High Court for conducting the elections in a transparent manner were not followed by the Election Commission and the State government. SEC officials had not taken action against the complaints raised by the AIADMK, and the victory of AIADMK candidates was announced in a delayed manner, he added.

“We have explained about the malpractices in detail and urged the Governor to take action,” he added.